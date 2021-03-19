KBR Secures 2 US Military Contracts Worth More Than $100 Million

KBR, Inc. KBR has secured two contracts from the U.S. Military to provide critical logistics and operations support in the Middle East. The contracts are worth more than $100 million.



One of the contracts is from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic worth $67.4 million, and has one base year and seven option years. Per the contract, KBR will implement digital thoughts into real-time operation with world-class asset management software and data analytics. KBR will have control over management and administration, logistics, equipment maintenance, force protection, facility support, as well as transportation.



Another contract valued at $35-million contract has been received from the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center to facilitate power production service at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. Per this fixed-fee contract, KBR’s task is to arrange the necessary resources for power generation for the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing and partner forces. This is a two-year-task order by the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V.



With respect to this, KBR's Government Solutions President, Byron Bright said, “We are excited to continue to grow our presence in the Middle East as we harness the power of technology to meet the unique requirements of military operations.”

Continuous Contract Wins & Share Performance

KBR’s solid performance is backed by continuous contract wining spree, strong project execution, backlog level, and potential government as well as technology businesses. The Government Solutions business has been banking on on-contract growth in logistics and engineering, take-away wins, alongside new work awarded under the company’s portfolio of well-positioned contracting vehicles.



A solid backlog level of $15.12 billion (as of Dec 31, 2020) highlights its underlying strength. Nearly 83% of the backlog represents work in Government Solutions. Majority of these services are long-term reimbursable service annuity-type contracts that have significantly lower risks than some of the other projects.



During March 2021, KBR secured a contract to provide sustainment services for the Australian Defence Force Secure Deployed Networks. The $25-million contract includes services like supply-chain management, identity and access management, as well as technical services to enable convergence of these networks.



KBR’s shares have surged 39.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 66.5% rally. Although the company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the said period, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts' optimism over bottom-line growth potential. On a further encouraging note, the company has a robust earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing 12 quarters.

Zacks Rank

KBR — which shares space with Quanta Services, Inc. PWR, AECOM ACM and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J in the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR): Free Stock Analysis Report



AECOM (ACM): Free Stock Analysis Report



KBR, Inc. (KBR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.