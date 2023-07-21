KBR Secures $69M CENTCOM Support Contract From AFCAP V

KBR, Inc. KBR secured a U.S. CENTCOM Support contract from the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program (AFCAP V) to provide mission-critical labor. The contract has a ceiling value of $69 million and a two-year base period with an eight-month option.



Per the cost-plus contract, KBR is assigned to provide support personnel at three locations in the U.S. CENTCOM area of operations, including Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait; Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia and Al Dhafra Air Base, UAE, over the next two and a half years. The role involves assisting and guiding local and foreign nationals at U.S. military facilities across these three bases, potentially reducing deployment cycles for other critical missions.



The company's deployment processing center, designed for surge support, has efficiently processed over 88,000 individuals for 150 contracts/task orders at 70 global locations over the past two decades. This contract represents a strategic expansion of KBR's portfolio in the CENTCOM area of operations, complementing the company's existing base operations support in Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Contract Wins: A Boost for the Backlog

Shares of the company rose 31.9% in the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 19.7% gain. The trend is likely to continue, given the solid backlog level (including award options).



As of Mar 31, 2023, the total backlog (including award options) of KBR was $20.89 billion compared with $19.76 billion at 2021-end. In first-quarter 2023, KBR received $3.1 billion in bookings and options in highly strategic areas, with a trailing 12-month book-to-bill of 1.4x.



In first-quarter 2023, the Science & Space division under the Government Solutions or GS, segment rose 10.3% to $279 million. Of the total backlog, GS booked $16 billion.



Overall, KBR’s long-term, mission-critical programs provide strong visibility in volatile times. The company’s overseas logistics and mission support programs on the back of higher military exercise activities, increased outsourcing of sustainment activities by the military and the ramp up of the new wins led to its growth. Its determination to reduce emissions, product diversification, inorganic moves and strategic alliances bode well.

