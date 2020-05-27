KBR Receives Five-Year Contract Extension of Honeywell MSA

KBR, Inc. KBR has received a contract extension of a Honeywell Master Services Agreement or MSA to provide professional services in metrology, global property management and quality assurance.



This firm-fixed-price contract, which is extended for five years, was originally received in 2016. KBR will continue to support Honeywell's Aerospace and Defense production sites daily operations with mainly four professional services, namely program management; metrology calibration and repair; quality-assurance first article inspections and field quality engineering; and property accountability and compliance.



Its Government Solutions unit has been delivering these services for ensuring mission success for clients on land, at sea, in the air, and in space and cyberspace.



Government Solutions Business: A Boon for KBR



The company’s Government Solutions business — which contributed 69.6% to 2019 revenues — has been serving the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and other federal agencies and foreign allies over the past several years.



Its innovative mission critical solutions, combining engineering, technical and scientific expertise, provide it with an edge over peers. KBR has become one of the most trusted companies to excel in complex and extreme environments.







KBR’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Engineering - R And D Services industry in the year-to-date period. Notably, the company is banking on strength across businesses to optimize growth potential. Also, steady backlog growth is adding to KBR’s bliss. It believes that a healthy balance between energy and government projects positions it well for future growth.



The company’s solid backlog level of $13.92 billion (as of Mar 31, 2020) compared with $13.6 billion at 2019-end highlights its underlying strength. Nearly 77% of the backlog represents work in Government Solutions. Further, KBR expects growth across all its key markets in the United States, U.K. and Australia, driven by persistent opportunities across the lifecycle of projects. The company has already been awarded its largest recompete for 2020.



