KBR Q4 Profit Up, But Revenue Down; Sees 4% Growth In FY26 Revenue

February 26, 2026 — 06:50 am EST

(RTTNews) - KBR, Inc. (KBR), a science, technology and engineering solutions provider, on Thursday reported higher profit for the fourth quarter despite lower revenue.

Net income attributable to KBR rose to $111 million, or $0.87 per share from $76 million or $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were $0.99 per share.

Total operating income increased to $191 million from $140 million, driven by stronger results in both Mission Technology Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions.

Adjusted EBITDA was $238 million, up 5%.

Revenue, however, declined 11% to $1.885 billion from $2.108 billion in the prior-year quarter.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects revenues of $7.90 billion to $8.36 billion, up 4% at the midpoint, and adjusted EPS of $3.87 to $4.22, up 3% at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $980 million and $1.04 billion, up 4% at the midpoint.

KBR shares gained more than 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $40.81 on Wednesday.

