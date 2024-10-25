KBR price target raised to $84 from $78 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on KBR (KBR) to $84 from $78 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 results. Delays in HomeSafe revenue contributions this year were likely viewed as disappointing, though the company is making advances, including cross-country moves and vendor additions, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

