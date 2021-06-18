KBR, Mura Secure Plastics Recycling Technology Contract

KBR, Inc. KBR and Mura Technology have jointly secured a contract from Japan’s Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC) to facilitate Hydro-PRT.



KBR and Mura’s exclusive partnership for the Hydro-PRT technology offers a differentiated, proven, and scalable solution to companies interested to realize an immediate impact toward their ESG objectives. Notably, KBR has been a front-runner in process technology development, commercialization and plant design solutions for more than 50 years.



Hydro-PRT, which is developed by Mura and licensed solely by KBR, offers a unique patented process applying supercritical steam to convert all types of plastics into commercial products that can be used to produce new plastics to deliver a truly circular economy.



In this regard, Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology, said, "Over the past few months, we have seen tremendous interest in Hydro-PRT from many leading companies worldwide and we are excited by MCC's decision to be an early adopter to achieve their sustainability objectives."

Demand For Technologies: A Boon

Overall, the determination to lower emissions, product diversification, energy efficiency, and more sustainable technologies and solutions have been driving KBR’s performance. Demand for the company’s technologies across ammonia for food productions, olefins for non-single-use plastics, and in refining for product diversification and more green solutions to meet tighter environmental standards has been strong. A strategic shift to IP-enabled maintenance is also gaining traction and KBR continues to see increasing activity across the advisory portfolio, particularly in energy transition.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of KBR have outperformed the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry over the past three months. The company’s performance was backed by a solid contract wining spree, strong project execution, backlog level, and potential government and technology businesses. It has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing 13 quarters. Meanwhile, revenues of KBR — which shares space with AECOM ACM, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J and Quanta Services Inc. PWR in the same industry — topped the consensus mark in nine of the trailing 10 quarters.



As of Mar 31, 2021, total backlog was $14.6 billion compared with $15.1 billion at 2020-end. Of the total backlog, Government Solutions booked $12.3 billion. Sustainable Technology Solutions segment accounted for $2.3 billion of the total backlog. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s 2021 earnings indicates a 22% increase from 2020. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

