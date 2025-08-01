Key Points Revenue (GAAP) missed analyst expectations by 6.2% in Q2 FY2025, leading to a sharp cut in full-year sales guidance.

Margin improvement drove Adjusted EPS 10% higher and above estimates despite slower revenue growth.

Strong cash generation and balance sheet stability were maintained, with $217 million in operating cash flow.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

KBR (NYSE:KBR), an engineering and technology services firm with a strong emphasis on government and sustainability contracts, reported its Q2 FY2025 results. KBR posted higher earnings per share and improved margins, but fell short on revenue, missing analyst estimates by $129 million (GAAP). Management simultaneously announced a significant downward revision of full-year revenue guidance, citing contract terminations and project delays as key factors. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.91, beating consensus by $0.03 (non-GAAP), while revenue (GAAP) reached $1,952 million. Overall, the quarter reflected solid profit management and robust cash flows, offset by clear top-line headwinds and muted forward bookings.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue (GAAP) $1,952 million $2,081 million $1,847 million 5.7% Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.91 $0.88 $0.83 9.6% Adjusted EBITDA $242 million $216 million 12.0% Operating Cash Flows $217 million $157 million 38.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.4% 11.7% 0.7 pp

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

KBR (NYSE:KBR) specializes in engineering, consulting, and technology-driven solutions. It operates two main segments: Mission Technology Solutions, focusing on government contracts in defense and intelligence, and Sustainable Technology Solutions, centered on low-carbon, energy transition, and specialty process technology. The company’s business model depends on securing large, often multi-year contracts with government agencies and energy sector clients.

Recent years have seen a focus on building a differentiated portfolio anchored on proprietary process technology, sustainable solutions, and digitalized government services. KBR’s strategy emphasizes technological innovation, partnership-driven project delivery, and environmental leadership, leveraging relationships with agencies such as NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense, and investing in clean technologies like plastics recycling and green ammonia.

Quarter Highlights: Earnings, Segments, and Key Drivers

The quarter delivered a mixed set of results. Total revenue (GAAP) was up 5.7% compared to Q2 FY2024, it missed analyst revenue expectations. Adjusted EPS rose 10%, as margins edged higher and costs were tightly managed. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved from 11.7% to 12.4%.

The Mission Technology Solutions segment grew revenue 7%. This was helped by the recent LinQuest acquisition, which contributed meaningfully to topline performance. However, higher selling, general, and administrative expenses trimmed operating income by 3% for the segment, with operating income margin at 7.8%. Notable new contract wins included a $476 million Army support award in Djibouti, a resilience training contract, and an extension for the LOGCAP V program through 2030.

Sustainable Technology Solutions, focused on proprietary process technologies such as Hydro-PRT (for plastics recycling) and clean ammonia, increased segment revenue by 2%. Margins impressed, moving up to a 23.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin as major liquefied natural gas projects and equity earnings from affiliates boosted results. The business won awards for combined technology and services on ammonia and fertilizer complexes, as well as clean energy security initiatives with clients like BP.

KBR’s operating model remains heavily reliant on government contracts, which provide stability but introduce risk if policies change or programs are delayed. This quarter, the termination of the HomeSafe Alliance joint venture led to a material loss of expected revenue and was the chief reason for the sharp cut in sales guidance. Contract protest delays in areas such as defense and logistics also held back topline progress and bookings. Despite this, cash liquidity was reported at approximately $1.01 billion and net leverage improved to 2.4 times Adjusted EBITDA. The company returned $48 million to shareholders through buybacks and paid $21 million in dividends.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Considerations

KBR’s management revised its full-year revenue guidance downward to $7.9–$8.1 billion from the previous range of $8.7–$9.1 billion. This is a reduction of about 10.1% at the midpoint and centers on the fallout from the contract termination, cutbacks in government logistics, and award delays. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) guidance was narrowed to $960–$980 million, and Adjusted EPS guidance tightened to $3.78–$3.88. Management maintained its operating cash flow outlook at $500–$550 million. Updated long-term targets now call for revenue of $9.0 billion or more by FY2027, down from over $11.5 billion previously targeted. Margin goals, however, improved for both segments.

Investors tracking KBR should monitor developments in government contract activity, integration progress for recent acquisitions, and trends in sustainability-oriented technology solutions. The period highlighted several areas for caution: a lower quarterly book-to-bill ratio, a heavier reliance on core customers, and the ongoing risk that comes with delayed or cancelled government projects.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,036%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.