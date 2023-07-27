KBR (KBR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

KBR Inc. (KBR) reported $1.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. EPS of $0.74 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was +5.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how KBR performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total backlog : $16.88 billion compared to the $16.03 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $16.88 billion compared to the $16.03 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Sustainable Technology Solutions : $401 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $357.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.9%.

: $401 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $357.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.9%. Revenues- Government Solutions: $1.35 billion compared to the $1.40 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.

Shares of KBR have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

