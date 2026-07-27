Is KBR (KBR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is KBR (KBR). KBR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.99, which compares to its industry's average of 27.96. Over the past year, KBR's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.21 and as low as 11.18, with a median of 13.12.

KBR is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.90. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. KBR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.02. Over the past 52 weeks, KBR's PEG has been as high as 1.27 and as low as 0.75, with a median of 0.94.

Another notable valuation metric for KBR is its P/B ratio of 4.22. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 11.42. Over the past 12 months, KBR's P/B has been as high as 6.34 and as low as 3.94, with a median of 4.79.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. KBR has a P/S ratio of 0.61. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.35.

Finally, investors should note that KBR has a P/CF ratio of 11.74. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 23.54. Within the past 12 months, KBR's P/CF has been as high as 25.42 and as low as 10.91, with a median of 12.71.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in KBR's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that KBR is an impressive value stock right now.

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KBR, Inc. (KBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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