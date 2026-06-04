KBR (KBR) Up 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for KBR Inc. (KBR). Shares have added about 1.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is KBR due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

KBR Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Solid Execution

KBR posted adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, down 5% year over year from $1.01 per share, but ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents by 4.3%.



Quarterly revenues came in at $1.923 billion, down 4.7% from $2.018 billion a year ago and above the consensus mark of $1.855 billion by 3.7%.



Backlog and options totaled $23.2 billion at the fiscal quarter's end, underscoring the company’s long-cycle positioning and contract coverage.

KBR Segments Show Mix Benefits Despite Lower Sales

Within Mission Technology Solutions, revenues were $1.296 billion, down 6% year over year. The press release attributed the decline largely to lower U.S. Defense and Intelligence work tied to EUCOM runoff, along with lower federal civilian activity linked to funding restrictions at NASA, partly offset by growth in international government work, especially Australia.



Sustainable Technology Solutions generated $627 million of revenues, down 2% from the prior-year quarter, reflecting U.S. projects nearing completion and a ramp-up in Middle East activity from recent awards. Investors also saw continued emphasis on recurring services and technology-led work, reinforced by awards cited during the quarter in areas like refinery services, maintenance and catalyst supply agreements.



Segment detail shows Mission Technology Solutions backlog and options of $18.5 billion, while Sustainable Technology Solutions backlog was $4.7 billion, reflecting continued demand for both mission-critical government services and energy-focused sustainability and reliability work.

KBR’s Profitability Holds Up

Operating income was $180 million compared with $202 million a year ago, with the company citing lower gross profit from reduced revenues and services mix, partly offset by higher equity earnings from unconsolidated affiliates and lower SG&A expense. The operating income margin was 9.4% for the quarter.



On an adjusted basis, EBITDA increased to $251 million from $248 million, lifting adjusted EBITDA margin to 13.1% from 12.3%. The earnings presentation tied the EBITDA improvement to strong project execution, portfolio mix and disciplined cost management, even as adjusted EPS declined due to higher interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures.

KBR Cash Flow, Liquidity and Capital Returns Remain Key

Operating cash flows from continuing operations were $110 million, up from $91 million a year ago, while adjusted operating cash flows were $119 million. Liquidity at quarter-end was about $1.0 billion, consisting of $605 million of revolver borrowing capacity and $380 million in cash and cash equivalents, with net leverage at 2.3x.



KBR returned $25 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $21 million in dividends and $4 million tied to withhold-to-cover share activity. The 10-Q also shows cash dividends declared at $0.165 per share for the period, maintaining the company’s steady return profile alongside balance sheet flexibility.

KBR Reaffirms Fiscal 2026 Outlook

For full-year fiscal 2026, the company reaffirmed guidance calling for revenues of $7.90-$8.36 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $980 million-$1.04 billion, adjusted EPS of $3.87-$4.22 and adjusted operating cash flows of $560-$600 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted -6.29% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, KBR has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, KBR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

KBR is part of the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry. Over the past month, Sterling Infrastructure (STRL), a stock from the same industry, has gained 8%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Sterling Infrastructure reported revenues of $825.67 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +91.6%. EPS of $3.59 for the same period compares with $1.63 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Sterling Infrastructure is expected to post earnings of $4.70 per share, indicating a change of +74.7% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +31.9% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) for Sterling Infrastructure. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.