KBR Joins With HJF For Critical Contract In Military Neuroscience Research

(RTTNews) - KBR, Inc. (KBR), an engineering and construction company, announced Monday that it has teamed with The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine or HJF on a contract to support neuroscience research for service members.

The Service Personnel Advancing Research in Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy or SPARC contract will specifically focus on those affected by traumatic brain injuries.

Under the contract terms, KBR will provide outreach, education and data analytics to support critical neuroscience research for the prevention and treatment of military members with chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, with the potential for a term of 52 months, will also assist in the development of therapeutics to treat this serious illness.

The company will conduct the research in collaboration with the Uniformed Services University, which is the nation's only federal health sciences university, and the University of California San Francisco or UCSF.

