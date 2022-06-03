KBR Invests $100M More in Mura for Plastics Circular Economy

To establish a world-leading alliance in the advanced recycling of plastics, KBR, Inc. KBR recently announced an additional investment of $100 million in Mura Technology ("Mura"). This will bring KBR's aggregate investment in Mura to 18.5%.



The investment will help Mura to accelerate the development of its plastics recycling projects and enable KBR to participate in this sustainability-focused, high-growth sector. Funding is expected in two tranches, with the first payment in second-quarter 2022 and the remainder in 2023.



Stuart Bradie, KBR president and CEO, stated, "With a strategic approach to commercializing and scaling its proprietary, differentiated plastics recycling solution, Mura is very well positioned for profitable growth and value creation as the plastics circular economy develops and matures."

KBR’s Partnership With Mura

In January 2021, KBR partnered with Mura Technology Limited to offer an innovative advanced plastics recycling process — Cat-HTR. The partnership won various license awards and feasibility studies. In January 2022, the two companies received a contract from LG Chem, Korea, to provide technology licensing and engineering for its one-of-a-kind Hydro-PRT. This alliance also produced advances in process technology innovation such as closed-loop power, water recycling, modularization and digital operating solutions.



KBR’s investment and involvement are helping Mura's to commercialize its differentiated plastics recycling solution. Mura will be able to create a plastic-neutral, sustainable future by providing an end-to-end process to convert mixed waste plastic back to high-quality chemical feedstocks.

KBR’s Robust Technology Support to Aid Business

For more than 50 years, KBR has been leading the process technology development, commercialization and the plant design solutions industry. KBR’s best-in-class technologies have been designing and building end-to-end, sophisticated digitization solutions and services for clients across the world.



These digitized technologies and solutions help companies increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs and create opportunities to generate higher revenues and profitability. Overall, it has been driving growth by focusing on lowering carbon emissions, product diversification, energy efficiency, and more sustainable technologies and solutions.



KBR’s shares have gained 5.5% so far this year against the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 1.4% fall. KBR’s solid prospects are backed by continuous contract wins, strong project execution, backlog level, and potential government and technology businesses.

