KBR, Intuitive JV Bags NASA Contract For $719 Mln

(RTTNews) - KBR, Inc. (KBR), an engineering solutions provider, Monday announced that its joint venture with Intuitive Machines (LUNR, LUNRW), a manufacturer of space products, has secured a contract from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA for a total of $719 million.

The joint venture will provide multidisciplinary engineering for some of NASA's space orbital systems at its Goddard Space Flight Center or GSFC.

The contract is for a performance of five years that directly aids the primary support vehicle for the Joint Polar Satellite System program used in short and long-term weather forecasts, and NASA's Exploration and In-space Services projects division.

"KBR will provide electrical engineering, instrument systems and technology services, exploration and mission support services, mission engineering and systems analysis for the study, design, development, fabrication, integration, testing, verification and operations of spaceflight, airborne, and ground system hardware and software," the company said.

KBR has been supporting GSFC for the past 35 years in all phases of mission operations, ground systems engineering and spaceflight instrument development.

On Friday, shares of KBR closed at $60.81 up 0.08% on the New York Stock Exchange and in pre-market activity, Intuitive shares are trading at $8.57 up 0.94% on Nasdaq.

