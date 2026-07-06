KBR Insiders Are Buying While the Market Misreads Its Spinoff

KBR (NYSE: KBR) insiders, specifically a trio of directors and the CFO, bought shares in May, signaling confidence in the company’s health and the stock’s deep value. Trading at multi-year lows, KBR shares were valued at pennies to the dollar relative to long-term forecasts, with a value-unlocking catalyst in the works. The company plans to spin off its two segments as standalone pureplays later this year, enabling greater focus and flexibility for each and potentially unlocking solid triple-digit gains for investors.

Investors can capitalize on the spin by buying KBR shares ahead of the closing date, which has not yet been announced. The deal will likely include a dual-listing period during which KBR shares may be bought on a pre- and post-spin basis until the official closing.

The resultant companies will be a capital-lite government and defense contractor with long-term contracts and visible revenue; the spin-off company (spinco); and an asset-light green tech with higher margins and growth, the ongoing business. It is the leading segment, as of mid-2026, expected to end the year up by mid-teens percent, with backlog expanding and book-to-bill strong.

The Sell-Side Has Confidence in KBR’s Spinoff

Institutional and analyst trends reflect a high degree of confidence in KBR’s business, growth prospects, and ability to return capital to shareholders. Institutions, which collectively own 97% of the stock, have accumulated aggressively as share prices declined and underpin support in early Q3. Analyst trends are more mixed than outright bullish, with the consensus rating at Hold based on 10 analysts, including five Buy ratings, four Hold ratings and one Sell rating. The price targets remain compelling: the low end aligns with early July support, suggesting a market floor may be in place, while the consensus forecast implies nearly 45% upside.

The valuation metrics suggest a 45% upside is a low-ball target. Among the expectations is that the spin-off will unlock shareholder value for both entities. As it stands, the market discounts KBR, with lower margins in one business offsetting higher margins in the other, and the muddle is hindering capital allocation. Trading at 9x current-year earnings, the spinco trades at a greater-than-50% discount to peers that have historically bought back shares aggressively, while the ongoing business is considered a hidden gem.

KBR’s Sustainable Technology Solutions (STS) is an industry-leading enterprise, a higher-margin business, and a technology-first business with potential for premium valuation. In this scenario, it could trade at 30x or higher, provided the underlying results reflect the expected strengths. Stock price increases in the STS segment can reach triple digits, potentially as high as 200%, without the influence of growth expectations. Some sum-of-the-parts valuation breakdowns suggest the existing discount runs as high as $60-$80 per share, aligning with the outlook for triple-digit upside.

KBR is experiencing weakness and contraction in 2026, but the weakness is due to one-offs. A wind-down of legacy businesses within Mission Technology Solutions (MTS) is impairing top-line results, but the shift to next-gen technology is reflected in margins. Looking ahead, the Mission Technology Solutions (MTS) business is forecast to return to growth in 2027 and accelerate growth in subsequent years, underpinned by its $18.5 billion backlog and massive AI- and space-based pipeline.

Execution Risks Are Overblown

Aside from its near-term headwinds, KBR’s biggest risk lies in execution. The spin-off is expected to create friction due to the deal's complexity, but bears may be overstating the impact. A lack of overlap is among the primary reasons the company is pursuing the spinoff, leaving the capital structure as the primary hurdle.

Fitch has the company on ratings watch negative due to uncertainty, given the potential for KBR to emerge as a debt-heavy entity with impaired cash flow. The risk is that KBR loses its near-investment-grade status, raising its cost of capital and further impairing cash flow.

Capital returns are critical to this investment. KBR is a cash-flow and capital-return machine, paying an attractive dividend while aggressively buying back shares. The dividend, with an approximately 1.8% annualized yield as of early July, is reliable, accounting for less than 20% of the earnings forecast, and is overshadowed by buybacks. The buybacks reduced the count by nearly 3.8% on a trailing 12-month basis as of fiscal Q1, providing significant leverage.

Investors should consider that retail traders have completely mispriced KBR’s upcoming spinoff. Near-term headwinds have clouded their vision, preventing them from realizing the scope of the MTS segment’s $18.5 billion backlog, position in critical markets, and margin-unlocking potential for STS. Additionally, the executive transition isn’t the shake-up or “friction” anticipated, but rather a strategic repositioning, with SpinCo execs viewed as credible industry veterans. The likely outcome is that KBR executes its spinoff with relative ease, clearing the path for share prices to rise.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.