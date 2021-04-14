KBR Inks License Deal With JS Energy for PDH Technology

KBR, Inc. KBR announced that it has entered into an agreement with JS Energy Limited. Per the agreement, KBR’s K-PRO™ Propane Dehydrogenation (“PDH”) technology will help JS Energy to convert propane into propylene for a PDH project in Pakistan, which is anticipated to be commissioned in 2024. However, financial terms of the agreement have been kept under wraps.



In 2019, KBR introduced K-PRO that offers propylene selectivity and conversion. K-PRO is a revolutionary step for the PDH industry that furnishes innovative designs at a very low cost of capital. Also, K-PRO's proprietary catalyst doesn’t require high-cost metals and pollutants, consequently resulting in an ideal environment and lower business overhead.



With respect to this, KBR's President, Technology, Doug Kelly said, “KBR offers various sustainable technologies that are energy efficient and environmentally friendly. K-PRO is based on an innovative catalyst that does not contain costly precious metals or environmentally-sensitive chromium and is a continuous process with efficient energy integration, heat recovery and high conversion.”

Prospects in Technology Solutions

The Technology Solutions segment integrates proprietary KBR technologies, knowledge-based services and the company’s three specialty consulting brands — Granherne, Energo and GVA — under a sole customer-centric business across the world. The Technology segment mainly provides ultra-sophisticated technological and consulting services to oil and gas companies that help the brands to coordinate their value-chain activities efficiently.



KBR, an industry leader in petrochemical plant design construction and technology development for more than 50 years, initiated the PDH technology (K-PROTM) in December 2018.



Its shares have surged 26.2% so far this year compared with the industry’s 24.1% rally. The company’s performance was backed by solid contract winning spree, strong project execution, backlog level, and potential government and technology businesses. On a further encouraging note, it has a robust earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing 12 quarters.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

KBR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the same industry include Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J, Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM and Altair Engineering Inc. ALTR, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Jacobs’ fiscal 2021 earnings are expected to rise 5.1%.



Howmet Aerospace and Altair are expected to witness 15% and 45.2% earnings growth in 2021, respectively.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



KBR, Inc. (KBR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.