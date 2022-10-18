KBR Inks Deal With GS Caltex for Plastics Recycling Technology

KBR, Inc. KBR has received a contract to support GS Caltex in integrating plastics circularity in its value chain.



Shares of KBR gained 2.8% in the trading session on Oct 17 and 1.5% in the after-hours trading session on the same day.



Per the contract, KBR will provide its plastics recycling technology in alliance with Mura. This will help GS Caltex with its planned plastics circularity project in South Korea, thereby helping it meet circularity targets.



Meanwhile, KBR has been the leader in process technology development, commercialization and plant design solutions for more than 50 years. Notably, KBR and Mura Technology have entered a partnership under which the former became the latter’s exclusive licensing and delivery partner. KBR and Mura have been awarded various license awards and feasibility studies related to plastics recycling.

KBR’s Effort for More Green Solutions a Boon

The determination to lower emissions, product diversification, energy efficiency and more sustainable technologies and solutions have been driving KBR’s performance. The demand for the company’s technologies across ammonia for food production, olefins for non-single-use plastics, refining for product diversification and more green solutions to meet tighter environmental standards has been strong.



A strategic shift to IP-enabled maintenance is also gaining traction, and KBR continues to see increasing activity across the advisory portfolio, particularly in energy transition.



Backed by favorable market tailwinds, good booking momentum, a strong first-half 2022 and more than 90% work under contract, KBR has provided strong 2022 guidance. For 2022, the company expects total revenues in the range of $6.4-$6.8 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10%.



The company also expects an effective tax rate between 24% and 25% and adjusted earnings per share in the band of $2.53-$2.65. It expects adjusted operating cash flow in the range of $360-$400 million. In 2021, it generated total revenues of $7.34 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.5% and adjusted earnings of $2.42 per share. It also had an adjusted operating cash flow of $319 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

KBR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



