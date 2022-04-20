KBR Inks 7-Year Maintenance Services Contract, Boosts Backlog

KBR, Inc. KBR has secured a General Maintenance Services contract for a project of Saudi Aramco TOTAL Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Under this seven-year contract, which has an option for additional three years, KBR’s scope of work includes preventive, predictive, corrective, and shutdown maintenance services at the refinery. KBR will take care of the continuous improvement and sustainable asset performance while optimizing costs.



KBR has a long-term association with SATORP and has been a forerunner in the downstream industry for more than seven decades. The company has delivered many large-scale maintenance projects for some of the world's largest and technically complex downstream facilities.



Jay Ibrahim, KBR president, Sustainable Technology Solutions, added, “This contract marks the beginning of a broader and increasingly strategic journey for SATORP, and KBR is proud to deliver world-class solutions using the industry's best maintenance and reliability practices."

Proficient Use of Technology: A Boon

Strengthening the technology solutions business with its high-end, sustainability-focused industrial sector expertise and client relationships creates exciting synergy opportunities.



The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment continues to make progress on its profit growth strategy. Although the technology business’ revenues decreased 16.4% year over year for fourth-quarter 2021 due to the company’s exit from commoditized construction services in 2020, the quality of revenues is improving with much healthier margins, as envisioned by KBR when it formed this business. Gross profit for the segment improved to $56 million for the quarter from $50 million a year ago.



Coming to share price performance, KBR shares have advanced 15.2% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 8% growth. Its solid prospects are backed by continuous contract wins, strong project execution, backlog level, and potential government as well as technology businesses. KBR’s solid backlog level of $14.97 billion (as of Dec 31, 2021) highlights its underlying strength.



