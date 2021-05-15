KBR, Inc.'s (NYSE:KBR) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 76x KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

KBR certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:KBR Price Based on Past Earnings May 15th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think KBR's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is KBR's Growth Trending?

KBR's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 39% gain to the company's bottom line. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 85% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 73% per annum during the coming three years according to the eight analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 14% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that KBR's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of KBR's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

