KBR, Inc. (KBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

KBR, Inc. (KBR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KBR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.55, the dividend yield is 1.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KBR was $24.55, representing a -23.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.92 and a 104.58% increase over the 52 week low of $12.

KBR is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). KBR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.22. Zacks Investment Research reports KBR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.4%, compared to an industry average of -19.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KBR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

