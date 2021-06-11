KBR, Inc. (KBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

KBR, Inc. (KBR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.25, the dividend yield is 1.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KBR was $39.25, representing a -8.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.71 and a 91.65% increase over the 52 week low of $20.48.

KBR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). KBR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.54. Zacks Investment Research reports KBR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.68%, compared to an industry average of 12.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KBR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KBR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KBR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (KBR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLM with an increase of 10.55% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KBR at 3.42%.

