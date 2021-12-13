KBR, Inc. (KBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

KBR, Inc. (KBR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased KBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KBR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.64, the dividend yield is .96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KBR was $45.64, representing a -3.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.43 and a 63.53% increase over the 52 week low of $27.91.

KBR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). KBR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.24. Zacks Investment Research reports KBR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 36.13%, compared to an industry average of 30.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the kbr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KBR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KBR as a top-10 holding:

Emles Federal Contractors ETF (FEDX)

First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (FLM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLM with an increase of 0.68% over the last 100 days. FEDX has the highest percent weighting of KBR at 4.58%.

