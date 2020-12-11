KBR, Inc. (KBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

KBR, Inc. (KBR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KBR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.65, the dividend yield is 1.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KBR was $28.65, representing a -10.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.92 and a 138.75% increase over the 52 week low of $12.

KBR is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). KBR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.25. Zacks Investment Research reports KBR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .89%, compared to an industry average of -11.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KBR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

