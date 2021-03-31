KBR, Inc. (KBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 01, 2021

KBR, Inc. (KBR) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KBR was $37.74, representing a -1.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.35 and a 126.8% increase over the 52 week low of $16.64.

KBR is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). KBR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.52. Zacks Investment Research reports KBR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.24%, compared to an industry average of 17.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KBR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KBR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KBR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (FLM)

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWMC with an increase of 37.3% over the last 100 days. FLM has the highest percent weighting of KBR at 3.35%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.