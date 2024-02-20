KBR Inc Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - KBR Inc (KBR) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $21 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $93 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, KBR Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $1.73 billion from $1.61 billion last year.

KBR Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $21 Mln. vs. $93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.15 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.69 -Revenue (Q4): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.

