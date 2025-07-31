KBR Inc Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - KBR Inc (KBR) revealed a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $105 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $106 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, KBR Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $1.952 billion from $1.847 billion last year.

KBR Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $105 Mln. vs. $106 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $1.952 Bln vs. $1.847 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.78 - $3.88 Full year revenue guidance: $7.9 - $8.1 billion

*earnings from continuing operations

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.