KBR Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for KBR Inc (KBR):

Earnings: $94 million in Q2 vs. -$149 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.61 in Q2 vs. -$1.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, KBR Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.65 per share Revenue: $1.61 billion in Q2 vs. $1.53 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.53 to $2.65 Full year revenue guidance: $6.4 bln to $6.8 bln

