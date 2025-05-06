KBR Inc Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - KBR Inc (KBR) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $116 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $93 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.

Excluding items, KBR Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $2.055 billion from $1.818 billion last year.

KBR Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $116 Mln. vs. $93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $2.055 Bln vs. $1.818 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.71 - $3.95 Full year revenue guidance: $8.7 - $9.1 Bln

