KBR Inc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for KBR Inc (KBR):

Earnings: $86 million in Q1 vs. -$71 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.56 in Q1 vs. -$0.51 in the same period last year. Excluding items, KBR Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.58 per share Revenue: $1.703 billion in Q1 vs. $1.714 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.76 - $2.96 Full year revenue guidance: $6.9Bln-$7.1Bln

