KBR Inc Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KBR

In trading on Monday, shares of KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.88, changing hands as high as $49.03 per share. KBR Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KBR's low point in its 52 week range is $40.97 per share, with $56.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.78.

