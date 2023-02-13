KBR Impresses Investors With a 12.5% Dividend Hike, Stock Up

KBR, Inc.’s KBR shares jumped 0.96% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 10 after the company announced a hike in its dividend payout. This move reflects the company’s sound and stable financial position and commitment to rewarding shareholders.



This global engineering, construction and services firm announced a quarterly cash dividend hike of 12.5%. KBR will pay out a quarterly dividend of 13.5 cents per share on Apr 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Mar 15.



The company currently has a dividend payout of 18% and a dividend yield of 0.92%, based on the closing share price of $52.27 on Feb 10.



KBR has been actively managing cash flows, returning considerable free cash to investors through share repurchases and dividends. Last year, on Feb 18, the company increased its quarterly dividend to 12 cents per share, marking a 9% rise from the year-ago period’s levels. It has maintained a regular cash dividend program since 2007.



Investors always prefer a return-generating stock. A high-dividend-yielding one is much coveted. It goes without saying that stockholders are always on the lookout for companies with a record of consistent and incremental dividend payments.



Shares of the company have gained 6.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 8.9% growth. Earnings estimates for 2023 indicate a 7.9% year-over-year increase. The trend is likely to continue, given the solid backlog level (including award options), which highlights the underlying strength.



KBR has been gaining from the rising global importance of national security, energy security, energy transition and climate change. It has also been benefiting from high-end and differentiated government business work, strong margin performance, and technology and consulting services. KBR’s long-term, mission-critical programs provide strong visibility in volatile times. Its determination to reduce emissions, product diversification, inorganic moves and strategic alliances bode well.

