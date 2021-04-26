Markets
KBR Gets U.S. Air Force Task Order - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KBR (KBR) said the company won a $48.5 million recompete to support optoelectronic technology research for the U.S Air Force Research Laboratory Sensors Directorate's Optoelectronic Technology Branch. Under the task order, KBR will perform analyses of military and commercial developmental devices with emphasis on emerging electronic, plasmonic, electro-optic, and photonic technology.

KBR will perform the work over a five-year period in Dayton, Ohio. The Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron awarded the task order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's Multiple Award Contract.

