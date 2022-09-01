Markets
KBR

KBR Gets NOVASTAR Contract

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - KBR (KBR) said Xandar, a KBR joint venture, has been awarded a $4.8 billion ceiling multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center Scientific and Technical Information Analytic Capability Support.

Under the contract, Xandar will provide NASIC with support for research, development, and sustainment of new and existing hardware, systems and software capabilities enabling scientific and technical intelligence production for the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense and national level intelligence efforts through 2033.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KBR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular