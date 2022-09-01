KBR Gets NOVASTAR Contract

(RTTNews) - KBR (KBR) said Xandar, a KBR joint venture, has been awarded a $4.8 billion ceiling multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center Scientific and Technical Information Analytic Capability Support.

Under the contract, Xandar will provide NASIC with support for research, development, and sustainment of new and existing hardware, systems and software capabilities enabling scientific and technical intelligence production for the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense and national level intelligence efforts through 2033.

