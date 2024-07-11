News & Insights

Markets
KBR

KBR Gets Follow-on Contract From Department Of Defense - Quick Facts

July 11, 2024 — 06:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - KBR (KBR) said it was awarded an estimated $52 million, 60-month cost-plus-fixed-fee recompete Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract task order supporting the Counter Improvised Threat Systems Test and Evaluation for the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division Quick Reaction Capability Office. The company will mitigate improvised threats by leading research, conducting analysis, and using test and evaluation to provide data products.

Byron Bright, President of Government Solutions U.S., said: "As The Team Behind the Mission, we remain committed to providing subject matter expertise and mitigating threats to deliver mission critical capabilities to military servicemembers."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.