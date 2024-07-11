KBR Gets Follow-on Contract From Department Of Defense - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KBR (KBR) said it was awarded an estimated $52 million, 60-month cost-plus-fixed-fee recompete Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract task order supporting the Counter Improvised Threat Systems Test and Evaluation for the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division Quick Reaction Capability Office. The company will mitigate improvised threats by leading research, conducting analysis, and using test and evaluation to provide data products.

Byron Bright, President of Government Solutions U.S., said: "As The Team Behind the Mission, we remain committed to providing subject matter expertise and mitigating threats to deliver mission critical capabilities to military servicemembers."

