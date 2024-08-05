KBR Gets Contract To Support Naval Test Wings Atlantic And Pacific Aircrew Services

(RTTNews) - KBR (KBR) has been awarded an estimated $153 million cost plus fixed fee recompete contract to support Naval Test Wings Atlantic and Pacific Aircrew Services over a five-year period. KBR will provide aircrew services, engineering technical services, independent analysis and technical support to the Naval Test Wing air vehicles test mission. The company noted that services under the contract include application of knowledge and expertise in the fields of test and evaluation, air vehicle operation and ground operations.

Byron Bright, President of Government Solutions U.S., stated: "This strategic win solidifies KBR's commitment to bring unmatched capability and expertise to naval aviation."

