KBR Gets $570 Mln NASA Contract To Propel Human Space Exploration Endeavors

KBR (KBR) said that it has received a $570.3 million contract from NASA to develop and execute spaceflight operations at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The contract has one base year followed by seven years of options and includes an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity component.

As per the Marshall Operations, Systems, Services and Integration contract, KBR will perform International Space Station payload operations and support testing of the most powerful rocket ever built—the Space Launch System.

The work will support spacecraft, payload, satellite and propulsion systems operations, as well as multi-program facilities, including the Huntsville Operations Support Center, and is an exciting addition to our International Space Station operations work at Johnson Space Center.

KBR said it will provide the management, personnel, equipment and supplies for around-the-clock mission operations and ground systems development services.

