KBR gets $570 mln contract from NASA

June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. engineering company KBR Inc KBR.N said on Monday it had been awarded a $570.3 million contract by NASA to develop and execute spaceflight operations at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Under the contract, KBR would perform International Space Station payload operations and support testing of the rocket, Space Launch System.

