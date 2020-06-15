KBR gets $570 mln contract from NASA

Companies
U.S. engineering company KBR Inc said on Monday it had been awarded a $570.3 million contract by NASA to develop and execute spaceflight operations at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Under the contract, KBR would perform International Space Station payload operations and support testing of the rocket, Space Launch System.

