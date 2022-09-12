Markets
KBR Gets $38 Mln, 5-year Automated Fuel Handling Equipment Maintenance Contract From DLA

(RTTNews) - KBR, Inc. (KBR), a provider of scientific, technology, and engineering solutions, announced Monday that it has received a $38 million, 5-year Automated Fuel Handling Equipment Maintenance contract from Defense Logistics Agency or DLA.

Under the deal terms, the company will provide maintenance support and sustainment of Automated Fuel Handling Equipment or AFHE sites worldwide.

Maintenance and sustainment support and data analytics will be given to ensure continuity of operations at 23 AFHE sites worldwide.

Services include preventative and corrective maintenance, site support, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition maintenance support documentation and equipment, and material site support capability for DLA's Automated Fuel Systems.

