KBR Extends PureSAF Reach Through Singapore Aviation Fuel Project

KBR, Inc. KBR has secured a technology licensing and Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for a proposed Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) facility being jointly developed by Keppel Ltd.'s Infrastructure Division and Aster Chemicals and Energy on Singapore's Jurong Island. The award reinforces KBR's growing presence in the global energy-transition market while expanding the commercial reach of its proprietary PureSAF technology.



The initial FEED phase will establish the plant's technical design, capital cost estimates and execution framework ahead of a potential final investment decision, positioning KBR to generate both technology licensing and engineering revenues. If the project advances to construction, the company could also benefit from additional downstream engineering opportunities.



Following the news, KBR stock gained 1% during the trading session and an additional 2% in the after-hours yesterday.

PureSAF Win Strengthens KBR's Energy Transition Business

KBR holds exclusive global rights to license and commercialize PureSAF, a technology originally developed by Swedish Biofuels AB and later engineered by KBR for commercial-scale production. Keppel and Aster are evaluating the use of this platform for what could become Asia's first commercial-scale ethanol-to-jet SAF plant. Subject to regulatory approvals and a final investment decision, the facility is expected to produce up to 100,000 tons of SAF annually.



The project aligns with Singapore's ambition to become a leading SAF hub in Asia. KBR's management highlighted that PureSAF is feedstock-flexible and designed to produce 100% drop-in sustainable jet fuel, allowing use in existing aircraft without blending with conventional fuel. This feature could make the technology attractive to airlines and fuel producers seeking scalable, lower-carbon aviation solutions.



KBR also signed a Memorandum of Intent with Keppel's Infrastructure Division to explore broader cooperation across decarbonization technologies, including waste-to-energy, plastic recycling, biofuels, SAF and AI-driven digitalization. This expands the relationship beyond the Jurong Island project and could open additional opportunities for KBR's low-carbon technology portfolio. With more than a century of clean-fuel expertise, the company continues to position itself as a key engineering and technology partner in the global energy transition.

Strong Pipeline Supports Long-Term Growth

KBR continues to benefit from resilient demand across its Sustainable Technology Solutions (STS) business, supported by global investment in energy security, sustainable infrastructure, critical minerals and decarbonization initiatives. Management noted that customers are increasingly advancing projects through early engineering and phased development, particularly in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), LNG, ammonia and other energy-transition markets.



Momentum remains healthy across both segments. In the first quarter of 2026, STS reported a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x, with backlog rising 9% year over year to approximately $4.7 billion and a near-term pipeline exceeding $5 billion, about 80% of which comes from repeat customers. Recent awards include project management services for Libya's Zallaf South Refinery, integrated field management services at Iraq's Majnoon Oil Field and a long-term maintenance contract with SATORP in Saudi Arabia. More recently, KBR's proprietary PureSAF technology was selected for proposed commercial-scale SAF projects by NorSAF in Northern Europe and by Keppel and Aster in Singapore, further strengthening the company's position in the growing sustainable aviation fuel market.

KBR’s Stock Price Performance

KBR stock has declined 16.1% in the past six months against the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 36.5% growth. Near-term uncertainty remains in Mission Technology Solutions due to award delays, NASA workforce changes and program timing. Still, strong Sustainable Technology Solutions momentum across energy security, SAF, LNG, ammonia and infrastructure, along with recent PureSAF wins in Europe and Singapore, supports KBR’s energy-transition growth outlook.



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KBR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

KBR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector are:



Quanta Services, Inc. PWR flaunts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.3%, on average. PWR stock has climbed 69.3% year to date. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Quanta’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 22.1% and 30.5%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.1%, on average. STRL stock has jumped 165.7% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 59.2% and 75.7%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



TSS, Inc. TSSI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 100%, on average. TSSI stock has surged 69.7% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSS’ fiscal 2026 sales and EPS indicates a decline of 13.2% and 42.9%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

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