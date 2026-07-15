KBR Expands Defense Footprint With NASIC ASTRA Contract

KBR, Inc.’s KBR Mission Technology Solutions (MTS) business has been selected for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center's (NASIC) Advisory Support and Technical Requirements Administration (ASTRA) multiple-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. The contract carries a total ceiling value of $866 million shared among all awardees over five years, allowing KBR to compete for individual task orders rather than receiving the full contract value upfront.



Under the contract, KBR will provide engineering, technical, advisory and assistance services supporting the research, development and sustainment of intelligence systems for the U.S. Air Force, Department of War and the intelligence community. The award expands the company's presence in the defense and intelligence market while creating additional opportunities to secure task orders tied to air, space and cyber intelligence missions.

ASTRA Award Reinforces KBR's Defense Position

The ASTRA contract aligns with KBR's broader Mission Technology Solutions strategy of helping customers accelerate mission execution through digital engineering, systems integration and data-driven decision-making. The company continues to position itself as a strategic advisor, supporting customers from concept development through operational deployment across complex national security programs.



Management noted that the award reflects KBR's ability to deliver timely, mission-focused support while adapting to evolving security threats. The company also highlighted its decade-long relationship with NASIC, where it has supported threat identification and assessment across multiple domains. The new contract extends that relationship and further strengthens KBR's position as a trusted partner supporting critical air and space intelligence missions.

Strong Backlog and Recent Awards Support Mission Technology Growth

KBR ended the first quarter of 2026 with total backlog and options of $23.2 billion, remaining largely stable year over year. Mission Technology Solutions backlog and options totaled $18.5 billion, compared with $18.9 billion at the end of 2025, while funded backlog remained solid at 39%. Despite a slower government award environment, the segment maintained a 1.0x book-to-bill ratio and had approximately $16 billion of bids awaiting award.



Recent awards reinforce KBR’s position across defense, space and data-driven government programs. These include a $200 million Volpe Center recompete, a $95 million U.S. Space Force contract, a $510 million multi-award IDIQ for joint data and analytics support and $449 million of LOGCAP V task-order modifications. The new $866 million ASTRA contract vehicle further expands KBR’s ability to compete for air, space and cyber intelligence work. With approximately 91% of Mission Technology Solutions' 2026 revenue guidance already under contract and more than $25 billion of new business bids targeted for 2026, the company remains well positioned to capitalize on future defense spending despite near-term award delays.

KBR’s Stock Price Performance

KBR stock has declined 11.6% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 26.3% growth. Near-term uncertainty remains in Mission Technology Solutions due to contract award delays, NASA workforce changes and program timing. However, KBR’s expanding defense portfolio, strong MTS backlog and sustained STS momentum across energy security, SAF, LNG, ammonia and critical infrastructure support its long-term growth outlook. Recent PureSAF wins in Europe and Singapore further strengthen the company’s energy-transition prospects.



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KBR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

KBR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector are:



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Argan’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 38% and 29.4%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 59.2% and 75.7%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECG’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 17% and 11.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

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