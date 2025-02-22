News & Insights

KBR Earnings Preview: Recent $KBR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

February 22, 2025 — 04:06 pm EST

KBR ($KBR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,023,629,061 and earnings of $0.83 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $KBR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

KBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of KBR stock to their portfolio, and 238 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC removed 6,104,130 shares (-30.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $353,612,250
  • BOSTON PARTNERS added 3,216,323 shares (+12326.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,321,591
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,907,689 shares (+283.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,512,423
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,636,674 shares (+877.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,812,524
  • COOPERMAN LEON G added 1,461,402 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,659,017
  • BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 1,307,033 shares (+87.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,716,421
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,167,282 shares (+240.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,620,646

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

KBR Government Contracts

We have seen $1,058,552,408 of award payments to $KBR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

