KBR to Design Innovative Enzymatic Recycling Plant for Samsara Eco, Targeting Sustainable Plastics and Textiles Solutions

KBR will assist Samsara Eco in designing an innovative enzymatic plastics recycling plant, slated for completion in 2028.

KBR announced it will collaborate with biotech company Samsara Eco to design an innovative enzymatic recycling plant that aims to enable continuous recycling of difficult-to-recycle plastics and textiles. Scheduled for completion in early 2028, this facility will utilize Samsara Eco's proprietary AI technology and patented enzymes to break down plastics into their original monomers, allowing for high-quality remanufacturing with a low carbon footprint. KBR will first conduct a pre-FEED engineering design by the end of Q2 2025, leading to a full FEED package for a commercial facility capable of recycling 20,000 metric tons of nylon 6,6 per year. This partnership underscores KBR's commitment to sustainable technology and supports Samsara Eco in its mission to create a circular economy for plastics and textiles.

Potential Positives

KBR is partnering with an innovative biotech company, Samsara Eco, to design a ground-breaking enzymatic recycling plant, marking a significant step towards sustainable technology in plastics recycling.

The project aims to enable the continuous recycling of difficult-to-recycle materials, thus positioning KBR as a leader in sustainable engineering solutions and potentially expanding its market reach in this niche sector.

The completion of the facility by early 2028 aligns with global sustainability goals, enhancing KBR's reputation as a company committed to environmental responsibility and innovative solutions.

Potential Negatives

Collaborating with a startup like Samsara Eco may raise concerns about KBR's reliance on unproven technology, which could impact their reputation if the project does not meet expectations.

The significant timeline for project completion (early 2028) may lead to questions about KBR's short-term revenue growth and capacity to manage long-term projects effectively.

FAQ

What partnership was announced by KBR on April 29, 2025?

KBR announced a partnership with Samsara Eco to design an innovative enzymatic recycling plant.

What technology will the new plant utilize?

The plant will utilize Samsara Eco’s enzymatic recycling technology to break down plastics and textiles into their original building blocks.

When is the recycling plant expected to be completed?

The completion of the recycling plant is scheduled for early 2028.

How many metric tons of nylon 6,6 will the facility process annually?

The facility will have a capacity to process 20,000 metric tons of nylon 6,6 per year.

Which major brand is collaborating with Samsara Eco?

Samsara Eco is working with lululemon to replace virgin materials with recycled ones in their products.

HOUSTON, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it will support biotech innovator,



Samsara Eco



, to design its first-of-a-kind plastics and textile enzymatic recycling plant, due for completion in early 2028.





Samsara Eco’s enzymatic recycling technology aims to create a continuous recycling loop for some of the most common types of plastic and synthetic fiber – materials that have traditionally been difficult or impossible to recycle. Powered by Samsara Eco’s proprietary AI platform, the company’s patented enzymes break down plastic to its original building blocks (monomers) which aim to allow plastics to be continuously remanufactured into new products without degradation in quality and with a low carbon footprint. Unlike other recycling methods, Samsara Eco’s technology has demonstrated the recycling of notoriously difficult plastics, including nylon 6,6 and mixed fibers, as well as colored and dyed fabric blends. This breakthrough technology is expected to be critical towards achieving the goal of creating a circular loop for all plastics recycling, helping companies utilize resources and divert waste otherwise destined for landfills.





Under the terms of the agreement, KBR will perform a pre-FEED (front-end engineering design) of the project by the end of Q2 2025. KBR’s technical and commercial experts will then deliver a FEED engineering package for the process design to build a 20,000 metric tons per year commercial facility for nylon 6,6.





“KBR is uniquely equipped to deliver world-class solutions that help our customers bring sustainable technology to market, and we are thrilled to support Samsara Eco on this unique opportunity,” said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. “With this award, KBR continues to solidify our commitment to sustainability and technological innovation.”





Paul Riley, Founder and CEO of Samsara Eco commented, “We are charging full speed ahead to deliver our first-of-a-kind plant to fuel a circular economy and support our brand partners’ ambition to create more circular products from low-carbon recycled materials. KBR brings unmatched engineering expertise. This will ensure we can design and build our facility with speed and precision. We’re proud to have KBR in our corner, helping to bring our technology to industrial scale.”





Samsara Eco is already working with leading brands including lululemon to swap virgin materials for recycled materials. Last year, it debuted the world’s first enzymatically recycled nylon 6,6 product. It also launched the first product made from enzymatically recycled polyester, creating lululemon’s limited edition Packable Anorak jacket.





At KBR, a more sustainable future begins now.







About KBR







We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.





Visit www.kbr.com







About Samsara Eco







Samsara Eco is an Australian biotech on a mission to repair our planet through infinite plastic recycling. With our enzymatic recycling technology, EosEco™, we break down plastics and textiles to their original building blocks so they can be recreated into new products, infinitely. Our aim is to create a truly circular loop for plastics and textiles to reduce waste and the world’s reliance on climate-damaging fossil fuels.





Samsara Eco launched in 2021 in partnership with the Australian National University (ANU), and with backing from Main Sequence and the Woolworths Group. It has raised over AUD $150M from its growing supporters including Temasek, Breakthrough VIC, Greycroft, DCVC, CEFC, lululemon, Hitachi Ventures, Titanium Ventures and Wollemi. In 2024, Samsara Eco created apparel with lululemon, including the world’s first enzymatically recycled nylon 6,6 product. In 2025, it was named one of



Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies



.





Visit www.samsaraeco.com







