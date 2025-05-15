KBR Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.165 Per Share for Stockholders

KBR announced a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share, payable July 15, 2025, to shareholders on record June 13, 2025.

KBR announced the declaration of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share on its common stock, scheduled for payment on July 15, 2025, to shareholders recorded by June 13, 2025. The company, which provides science, technology, and engineering solutions globally, employs approximately 38,000 people and serves customers in over 80 countries. KBR prides itself on delivering technology and services that yield predictable results and enhance operational efficiency. For more information, interested parties are directed to contact specific representatives for investor relations and media inquiries.

Potential Positives

KBR has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment underscores the financial health and stability of KBR, which can attract more investors.

The scheduled dividend payment date provides clarity for investors regarding their returns on investment.

Potential Negatives

The declaration of a relatively low dividend of $0.165 per share may indicate weak financial performance or a conservative financial strategy, potentially leading to shareholder dissatisfaction.

The timing of the dividend payment may reflect cash flow concerns, as it is being paid in a period where investors may expect more significant returns.

The lack of additional financial metrics or projections in the release could raise concerns among investors about the company's overall financial health and future growth prospects.

$KBR Insider Trading Activity

$KBR insiders have traded $KBR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY SEAN CONLON (Chief Digital & Development) sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $961,149

$KBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $KBR stock to their portfolio, and 266 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KBR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KBR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

$KBR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KBR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sangita Jain from KeyBanc set a target price of $63.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a target price of $60.0 on 04/14/2025

