KBR Continues to Support US Navy at NRL With SSIEP 3 Contract

KBR, Inc. KBR has been chosen by the U.S. Navy to develop space science instrument systems at the Naval Research Lab (NRL) in Washington, D.C. KBR has received a Space Science Instruments and Experimental Payloads (SSIEP) 3 contract, which is a follow-on contract of SSIEP 1 and 2 (received in 2015).



Per this cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, KBR will provide personnel, equipment and facilities to support engineering and research activities for the Navy's Space Science Division. KBR’s focus will be on the design, development, analysis, fabrication, inspection, assembly, integration, testing, and documentation of sophisticated space science instruments and experimental payloads.



The work under KBR’s Government Solutions U.S. business also involves various forms of engineering, like thermal systems, contamination, optical and radio frequency, instrument systems, mechanisms, mechanical, and electrical. Moreover, it has an expected tenure of more than five years.

Solid Contract Winning Spree

KBR’s focus on a resilient business model and efficiency-boosting initiatives have sparked its project-winning momentum. Also, the rising global importance of national security, energy security, energy transition and climate change has been acting as a major tailwind. Notably, KBR has more than five decades of comprehensive design engineering experience in various industries.



KBR remains at the forefront of pioneering decarbonization initiatives through continuous process innovation and harnessing low-carbon technologies to reduce emissions effectively.



Recently, its Sustainable Technology Solutions business was selected by Avina Clean Hydrogen Inc. to provide technology licensing, proprietary engineering design, and front-end engineering design. Its sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) technology — PureSAF — was selected for Avina's project in the United Statesto produce 120 million gallons of SAF per year.



This year, KBR is celebrating 100 years of offering clean fuel solutions.



This apart, on Aug 5, the company received a five-year, approximately $153 million, cost plus fixed fee, recompete contract from Naval Test Wings Atlantic and Pacific Aircrew Services. Per the deal, KBR’s experts will perform the work at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, MD, as well as at NAS Pt. Mugu, and NAS China Lake, CA.

Share Price Performance

Shares of this company have gained 20% so far this year compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 29.2% growth. Although shares of the company have underperformed the industry this year, the ongoing contract wins are likely to boost its prospects in the forthcoming quarters.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the second quarter of 2024, KBR received $2.1 billion in bookings and options in highly strategic areas, with a trailing 12-month book-to-bill of 1x. Total revenues increased 6% to $1.86 billion year over year. The upside was backed by growth across Sustainable Technology Solutions as well as the Government Solutions’ new and on-contract growth across International, Defense & Intel, and Science and Space, partially offset by contraction in Readiness & Sustainment due to Ukraine funding delays.



As of Jun 28, 2024, the total backlog (including award options of $3.332 billion) was $20.1 billion compared with $21.73 billion at 2023-end. Of the total backlog, Government Solutions booked was $12.89 billion. The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment contributed $3.92 billion to the total backlog.



Backed by its solid performance in the first half and improving global demand for its services, KBR raised its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) projection to $3.15-$3.30 from $3.10-$3.30 expected earlier.



KBR’s EPS estimate for 2024 reflects 11.3% year-over-year growth to $3.24 on a 9% increase in revenues.

