KBR Clinches Ammonia Technology Contract, Boosts Backlog

KBR, Inc. KBR has nabbed an ammonia technology contract for a carbon-neutral fertilizer project in Australia.



Per the latest contract from DL E&C for NeuRizer (formerly Leigh Creek Energy Ltd.), KBR’s scope of work includes technology licensing and engineering for the 1,600 MTPD ammonia plant based on KBR's highly efficient Purifier process.



Pertaining to the last award, Doug Kelly, KBR president, Technology, said, “This project reaffirms our commitment to continuing to explore novel ways to help our clients meet their business and sustainability targets."



KBR, being a global leader in ammonia technology, has been leading innovation in the ammonia market for decades. The demand for the company’s technologies across ammonia for food productions, olefins for non-single-use plastics, and in refining for product diversification and more green solutions to meet tighter environmental standards has been going strong.



Overall, the determination to lower emissions, product diversification, energy efficiency, and more sustainable technologies and solutions have been driving KBR’s performance.



KBR’s solid backlog level of $14.97 billion (as of Dec 31, 2021) highlights its underlying strength. This was backed by a solid contract-winning spree, strong project execution, and impressive performance of its government and technology businesses.

KBR’s solid prospects are backed by continuous contract wins, strong project execution, backlog level, and potential government as well as technology businesses. KBR’s shares have gained 15.5% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 3.2% rise.

Currently, KBR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

