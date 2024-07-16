KBR To Buy LinQuest For $737 Mln

(RTTNews) - KBR Inc. (KBR), an engineering firm, announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a deal to acquire LinQuest Corp., an engineering, data analytics, and digital integration company, for $737 million.

The transaction is anticipated to be accretive to adjusted income per share of the acquirer.

KBR will utilize cash and existing debt facility to fund the transaction. The deal is expected to be closed in the third or fourth-quarter of this year.

Stuart Bradie, CEO of KBR, said: "LinQuest is an innovator in national security, space, and technology solutions. Their talented people deliver high-end, technically and digitally differentiated services that are complementary to KBR."

The acquisition is expected to boost KBR's position in high-end, technically differentiated services across space, air dominance and battle space missions.

