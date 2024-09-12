News & Insights

KBR Bags Floating Blue Ammonia Production Study Contract From Samsung

September 12, 2024 — 06:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - KBR Inc. (KBR), an engineering company, announced on Thursday that it has received a conceptual study contract for floating blue ammonia production from Samsung Heavy Industries or SHI, a shipbuilder in South Korea.

The financial terms of the contract are not revealed.

The award serves as a part of SHI's diversification in the ocean energy business, with a focus on maritime technology.

The study will utilize KBR's innovative blue ammonia technology, suitable for offshore production, and leverage SHI's expertise in the design of mega floating vessels.

Stocks mentioned

KBR

