KBR Bags Contract Worth Above $450 Mln From US Government

(RTTNews) - KBR, Inc. (KBR), an engineering company, said on Monday that it has received a new contract of over $450 million to deliver technical systems engineering support and services to the U.S. Government.

Under the terms, KBR will provide systems engineering, acquisition support, phenomenology expertise and data science, as well as applied research, communications security infrastructure, operations and maintenance support.

The work is expected to be performed through 2031.

Areas of support include strategy and concept development, user engagement, architecture assessment, advanced communications security, lifecycle readiness, and others.

