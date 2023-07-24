News & Insights

Markets
KBR

KBR Bags Contract Of Up To $1.9 Bln From NASA

July 24, 2023 — 06:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Science and technology major KBR, Inc. (KBR), said on Monday that it has bagged a contract worth up to $1.9 billion for the continued support of NASA's human spaceflight programs, including the International Space Station, Artemis and Low Earth Orbit Commercialization.

The contract has a base period of five years with two, two-year options, potentially lasting in 9 years.

According to the terms of Integrated Mission Operations Contract III or IMOC III, KBR will provide mission planning and preparation, astronaut and Mission Control Center flight controller training, real-time flight execution, and many others.

In addition, KBR will support software development services for the International Space Station Program Avionics and Software Office.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KBR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.