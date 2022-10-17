KBR Bags Contract From GS Caltex For Plastic Recycling Project

(RTTNews) - KBR, Inc. (KBR), a science, technology, and engineering firm, said on Monday that it won a contract from GS Caltex, a South Korean oil refiner, for its planned plastic circularity project in South Korea.

Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Supported by KBR and Mura Technology's Hydro-PRT process, the 50 kTA unit will transform waste plastic into raw material to convert the same into new plastic.

In 2021, KBR entered into a partnership to become Mura's exclusive licensing and delivery partner with a focus on plastics recycling.

