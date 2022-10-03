KBR Bags Contract For Blue Ammonia Project In US

(RTTNews) - KBR, Inc. (KBR), a science, technology, and engineering solutions provider, said on Monday that it has bagged a contract from Tecnimont S.p.A., for OCI NV's low-carbon blue ammonia project in the U.S.

Financial terms of the contract, which is expected to be complete by 2025, were not disclosed.

According to the deal, KBR will provide technology license, engineering design, proprietary equipment, and catalyst for the 1.1 million ton per annum blue ammonia plant.

The project will be designed to convert from blue to green ammonia production as green hydrogen becomes available at larger scale in the future.

